Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

RNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,520 shares of company stock worth $122,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.31. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.