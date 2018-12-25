Realogy (RLGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 99714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan L. Niederauer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,868 shares in the company, valued at $729,493.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,293,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,228 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,142,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,240 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

