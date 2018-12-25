Realty Income Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,659 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the average daily volume of 217 put options.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Realty Income by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

