Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) recently:

12/25/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company's applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. "

12/13/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Everbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 1.59. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 10,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $592,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,681 shares of company stock worth $2,666,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 268,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 279.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 262,312 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

