Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.33 Million Stake in PTC Inc (PTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,392.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,856.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,981 shares of company stock valued at $12,753,450. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

