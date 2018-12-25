Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 251,524 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 575.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 251,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of TREX opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

