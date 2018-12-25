Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 155,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 339,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

