Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

SEB opened at $3,561.01 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corp has a 1 year low of $3,489.50 and a 1 year high of $4,416.24.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $29.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

