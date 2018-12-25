Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Encompass Health by 696.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

