Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

12/25/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

12/15/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2018 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – Primo Water had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Primo Water had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating on PRMW, but slightly reducing our price target to $20 (from $21) given Q3’s disappointing results and management’s cautious outlook for the next two to three quarters. That said, our long-term enthusiasm for this idea remains very high and we believe that Primo shares should be bought on any weakness the stock may experience in this morning’s trading. We arrive at our price target of $20 by attaching a 15x multiple to our 2019 adjusted EBITDA estimate. We assume approximately $175 million in net debt 12 months from now.””

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.42 million, a PE ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

