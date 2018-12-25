Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

