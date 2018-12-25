Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $320,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($27.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,297.23% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reshape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,287,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3,812.88% of Reshape Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

