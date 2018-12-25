Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,291 shares in the company, valued at $384,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

RECN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

