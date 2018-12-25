Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) dropped 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 535,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 293,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

HAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 103.09% and a negative return on equity of 324.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIR. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 5,355,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

