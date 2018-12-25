Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $55.65 million 2.37 $7.75 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 6.25 $15.97 million $1.64 23.18

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.57% 13.15% 0.97% Bank of Marin Bancorp 24.21% 9.33% 1.13%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company operates through a network of 27 offices located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

