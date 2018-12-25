Reviewing CTI BioPharma (CTIC) & ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CTI BioPharma and ProMetic Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 755.26%. Given CTI BioPharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTI BioPharma and ProMetic Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $25.15 million 1.75 -$40.67 million ($1.24) -0.61 ProMetic Life Sciences $30.80 million 5.53 -$84.64 million N/A N/A

CTI BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma -361.97% -85.84% -48.99% ProMetic Life Sciences -305.00% -110.51% -47.04%

Risk & Volatility

CTI BioPharma has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company's product candidate in pipeline includes tosedostat, a novel oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. It has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

