Reviewing NTT Docomo (DCMYY) & ViaSat (VSAT)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ViaSat does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% ViaSat -5.87% -4.95% -2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT Docomo and ViaSat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.13 $6.70 billion $1.82 11.82 ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.11 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -65.65

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NTT Docomo and ViaSat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaSat 2 2 4 0 2.25

ViaSat has a consensus price target of $66.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Given ViaSat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViaSat is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats ViaSat on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

