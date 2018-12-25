Reviewing Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) & Iconix Brand Group (ICON)

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) and Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Iconix Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A Iconix Brand Group -1.22% -30.83% 2.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix Footwear Group and Iconix Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iconix Brand Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Iconix Brand Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,324.24%. Given Iconix Brand Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iconix Brand Group is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Iconix Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.09 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Iconix Brand Group $225.83 million 0.03 -$489.25 million N/A N/A

Phoenix Footwear Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iconix Brand Group.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

