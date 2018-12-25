Reviewing Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) and SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and SCI Engineered Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.33 billion 1.83 $180.37 million $3.85 17.91 SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.47 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than SCI Engineered Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 7.76% 16.80% 7.51% SCI Engineered Materials 6.28% 24.01% 9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 1 2 3 0 2.33 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $89.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodward, Inc.Common Stock is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Dividends

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SCI Engineered Materials does not pay a dividend. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats SCI Engineered Materials on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, sensors, and other devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.