RevolverCoin (XRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. RevolverCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,462.00 and $1.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

XRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,418,878 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

