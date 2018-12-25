Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,725,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 352,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $513.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

