RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $976.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $681.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/rnc-capital-management-llc-sells-212-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.