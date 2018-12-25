Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$19.00” Price Target for Parsley Energy (PE)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has been assigned a $19.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy pe” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.51. 4,411,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,219. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after acquiring an additional 865,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $406,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,853 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.