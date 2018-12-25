Rocket Pool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $218.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00012015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.02438192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00145675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00201609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026434 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026435 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

