Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Rocky Mountain Liquor alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/rocky-mountain-liquor-rum-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.