Roku (ROKU) vs. NeuLion (NEUL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and NeuLion (OTCMKTS:NEUL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Roku and NeuLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 0 4 10 0 2.71 NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku currently has a consensus price target of $59.26, indicating a potential upside of 118.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and NeuLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -1.33% -4.46% -2.25% NeuLion N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Roku has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuLion has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and NeuLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $512.76 million 5.78 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -12.13 NeuLion $95.57 million 0.00 -$31.31 million N/A N/A

NeuLion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

Summary

NeuLion beats Roku on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

