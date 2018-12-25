Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 713.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of ROSE opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls bought 21,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $133,332.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,665.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen bought 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,570.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,511 shares of company stock worth $450,239 in the last ninety days. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth about $583,000. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

