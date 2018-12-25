Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.50 ($4.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 318 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 206 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,714,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In related news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.