Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 141,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

