Royale Energy Funds (ROYL) vs. Encana (ECA) Head-To-Head Review

Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and Encana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 7.76 -$2.42 million N/A N/A Encana $4.44 billion 1.10 $827.00 million $0.43 11.88

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royale Energy Funds and Encana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A Encana 1 9 13 0 2.52

Encana has a consensus price target of $15.03, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Encana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than Royale Energy Funds.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royale Energy Funds does not pay a dividend. Encana pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy Funds -1,112.03% N/A -64.39% Encana -3.98% 9.53% 4.15%

Volatility and Risk

Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encana beats Royale Energy Funds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. It also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas; and San Juan in northwest New Mexico. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

