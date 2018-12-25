Royce Micro Capital Trust (RMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 3930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro Capital Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

