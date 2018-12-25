Runners Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Runners has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Runners has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000500 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Runners

RUNNERS is a coin. The official website for Runners is runners.cash. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin.

Buying and Selling Runners

Runners can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

