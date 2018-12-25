RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) versus ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Financial Analysis

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

9.6% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RXi Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXi Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

RXi Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 916.95%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given RXi Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXi Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares RXi Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXi Pharmaceuticals -4,990.20% -412.15% -179.54% ANI Pharmaceuticals 0.23% 28.39% 12.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXi Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXi Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 129.21 -$12.45 million ($4.20) -0.07 ANI Pharmaceuticals $176.84 million 2.80 -$1.07 million $3.61 11.57

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than RXi Pharmaceuticals. RXi Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RXi Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats RXi Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. The company also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity. In addition, it develops RXI-109, a Phase I/II clinical trial that reduces the progression of retinal scarring. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation has collaborations with the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy; Gustave Roussy; Medigene AG; PCI Biotech; and Karolinska Institutet. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for severe and chronic pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER, Inderal LA, and Pindolol for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.