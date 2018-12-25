Saia (SAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

SAIA opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Saia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.