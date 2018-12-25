Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.20

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/salisbury-bancorp-sal-hits-new-1-year-low-at-33-20.html.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and commercial banking services. Its products include money market and health savings accounts, mortgage loans, checking and savings accounts, retirement plans, business loans, investment management, trust and estate planning, online and mobile banking, and direct deposits.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.