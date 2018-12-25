Schneider National (SNDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.56

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 255249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.
In related news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schneider National by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Schneider National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
