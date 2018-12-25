SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.55.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 8,592.97% and a negative return on equity of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

