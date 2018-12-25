SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SemiLEDs (LEDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.62” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/semileds-leds-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2-62.html.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.