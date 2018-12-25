Sensata Technologies (ST) versus International Isotopes (INIS) Head to Head Contrast

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 14.63% 25.28% 9.09% International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31%

Volatility & Risk

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensata Technologies and International Isotopes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.31 billion 2.15 $408.35 million $3.19 12.99 International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.90 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sensata Technologies and International Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 1 3 6 0 2.50 International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $55.22, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats International Isotopes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches. Its products are used in various automotive and heavy vehicle off-road (HVOR) applications comprising air conditioning, braking, exhaust, fuel oil, tire, operator controls, and transmission. This segment serves automotive and HVOR original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products that are used in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential markets; and sensor products, which are used in aerospace and industrial applications, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as military and commercial aircraft. Its products include motor and compressor protectors, motor starters, temperature sensors and switches/thermostats, pressure sensors and switches, electronic HVAC sensors and controls, charge controllers, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, circuit breakers, and semiconductor burn-in test sockets. This segment also manufactures direct current to alternating current power inverters, which enable the operation of electronic equipment when grid power is not available. It serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Swindon, the United Kingdom.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

