Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 370000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sernova (CVE:SVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post 0.0205128205128205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/sernova-sva-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-17.html.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a regenerative medicine company, engages in the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies. The company's proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies include therapeutic cells and local immune protection. It focuses on developing medical devices and combination products for patients with chronic metabolic, neurological, and haematological diseases.

