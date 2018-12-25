SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of SRPT opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

