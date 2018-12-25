SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,051 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 95.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 90.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,336 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,093,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $25.00 price objective on Briggs & Stratton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

BGG opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $536.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

