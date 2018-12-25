Shaw Communications (SJR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,265,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,137 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,789,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,380,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,020,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,479,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,019 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

