Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $465.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $365.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

