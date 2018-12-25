Shopify Inc (SHOP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research report issued on Friday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 52-week low of $100.40 and a 52-week high of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 92.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 643.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

