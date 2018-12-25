SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0630 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $6,736.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.03507738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.04755652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00826519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.01335737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00129544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.01616183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00382125 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,252,001 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

