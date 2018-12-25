Signature Bank (SBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 789.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 193,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 172,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

