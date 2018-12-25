Signature Bank (SBNY) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $102.56 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.74.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 228,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,530,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

