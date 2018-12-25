Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at $880,071.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SFNC opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

