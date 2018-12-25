Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 80,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

